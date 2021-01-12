New XMG laptops to feature AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and RTX 3080 Max-P

You're watching Advertisements

XMG's Neo and Pro lines have got a serious overhaul with the introductions of Ryzen 9 5900H CPU's in the NEO series, while the Pro series due to the need for portability will be using Intel i7-10870H CPUS.

The graphics cards in both for the top configuration be an Nvidia RTX 3080 in both cases, with the Neo series using the Max-P version, and the Pro series using the Max-Q version.

The Neo goes all the way to 240Hz IPS panels in HD, and 165Hz in WQHD, with the Pro having a number of different options, including OLED and 100% DCI-P3and 300Hz HD IPS panels and even a 4K option.

XMG say that: "In the latest E21 version, the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 offer more performance than ever and feature a double upgrade. On the graphics card side, the laptops designed for the highest mobile gaming performance possible, make the leap to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3000 series in the form of the RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 - with 16, 8 and 6 GB of GDDR6; each in the full Max-P configuration with TGP of 135 (RTX 3080), 125 (RTX 3070) and 115 watts (RTX 3060), plus a dynamic boost of an additional 15 watts."

XMG carry on saying: "But XMG does not only introduce the NEO laptops as mobile high-performance 3D powerhouses. The E21 model generation replaces the previously used Intel processors with AMD's Ryzen CPUs including the Ryzen 9 5900H with eight fast Cezanne cores, multithreading as well as a base and boost clock of 3.3 GHz and up to 4.6 GHz. XMG combines the top CPU exclusively with the RTX 3080, whereas the complete range of new RTX 3000 graphics cards is only available together with a Ryzen 7 5800H. Both CPUs work with the maximum configurable TDP of up to 54 watts."

To round it out, XMG state: "In the E21 model generation, the XMG PRO series takes a different approach and focuses on a particularly slim and light chassis with a height of just under 20 mm, despite its high performance. For this purpose, the XMG PRO 15 (357.5 x 238 x 19.8 mm, just under 2kg) and XMG PRO 17 (395.9 x 264.95 x 19.9 mm, 2.3 kg) are based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards featuring the efficiency-optimised Max-Q design. Graphics memory available in these models is 16 GB (RTX 3080) and 8 GB (RTX 3070) GDDR6, while both GPUs operate with a TGP of 90 watts, plus an additional 15 watts dynamic boost. In terms of the CPU, the XMG PRO series continues in the same vein as before and integrates Intel's fast, hyperthreading-enabled eight-core Core i7-10870H processor. A direct comparison with the XMG PRO 17 from the previous generation M19 shows just how much more portable the aluminium chassis of the updated models are. At 399 x 275 x 29.9 mm, the predecessor was not only considerably bulkier, but also weighed in at a hefty 2.9 kg."

Prices start at €1,699 (NEO 15), €1,749 (NEO 17), €1,949 (PRO 15) and €1,979 (PRO 17). You can look to pre-order each on the XMG website here.