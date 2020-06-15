New Xbox Lockhart reference discovered

You're watching Advertisements

For a long time, there have been rumours stating that Microsoft is developing a cheaper version of the upcoming Xbox Series X, and this cheaper model has been mentioned under code name Lockhart (or Xbox Series S). These rumors have also been covered by Gamereactor. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but now we have yet another rumour stating that Lockhart is real, or at least it has been real.

"TitleOS" recently published on Twitter a discovery, that confirms a Lockhart reference in Windows OS libraries. This would make sense if Lockhart is not coming out at the same time as Xbox Series X.

So-called industry insiders have also been suggesting that this Xbox Lockhart has not been cancelled.

So all we can still do is wait, but the idea of a cheaper next-gen model called Xbox Series S (or Lockhart) persists.

Thanks, WCCFTech