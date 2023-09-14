Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

New update for Playstation 5 has started rolling out

Larger SSD compatibility, Dolby Atmos, and more have been added to the console.

HQ

Dolby Atmos finally arrives on Sony's latest console with the new system update that is now being rolled out worldwide. The company announced this earlier today via its blog where they also took the opportunity to list several other nice improvements included in the update.

Among other things, it is now possible to insert larger M.2 SSDs into the console (up to 8TB), improved accessibility features, support for three-dimensional sound and extended social features.

Have you received the new update for your PS5 and what are you most looking forward to among the included features?

