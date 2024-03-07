New series from Train to Busan director is full of body horror

Netflix has another live-action anime adaptation lined up in Parasyte: The Grey. The series is being directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, the man behind Korean zombie hit Train to Busan and the Hellbound series.

Parasyte: The Grey follows a world where humanity gets invaded by parasites that can take over their bodies and minds with ease. Also, these parasites blend in pretty well with humans, except they can split their bodies into multiple, deadly pieces.

If that sounds like your thing, check out the trailer below. The series premieres on Netflix on the 5th of April.