New Operations, weapons, enemies and more revealed in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Year 2 roadmap

It has nearly been a year since Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II burst out of its drop pod and we've already had a wealth of content from Saber Interactive to keep our battles in the grimdark far future fresh and interesting.

However, there are no plans to stop with extra updates anytime soon. As showcased in the Year 2 trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and the roadmap provided by Saber, we can see that there is a lot more on the cards in terms of cosmetics, new PvE and PvP maps, game modes, and more.

The 4th of September sees the beginning of Year 2 with the release of the game's second Season Pass. For those not wanting to splurge on extra cosmetic content, new enemies weapons, and an extra mission will also be released on that date for all owners of Space Marine II.

As we look ahead, we see that Patch 12 in Q1 of next year seems to be the next biggie, as it introduces the Techmarine class to the game, which is likely to change up the meta and ways people play significantly.