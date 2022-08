HQ

One of the reasons many were disappointed when Warner Bros Discovery cancelled the already filmed Batgirl movie, was that it would see Michael Keaton as Batman again. Fortunately, that dream hasn't been completely dashed.

Adil El Arbi, the director of Batgirl, posted a photo on Instagram where he stands with Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton wearing their respective costumes on set. We'll see more in the upcoming film The Flash, however, as Keaton also appears there.