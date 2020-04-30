New Guitar Hero III world record set

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock to this day, 13 years later, is about as fun as you can have with your friends, a game and a video game console. If you played it, you might remember the outright epic status of DragonForce's classic Through the Fire and Flames - a song so hard to get a perfect score on, that it's more likely we would beat Dark Souls III by farting on the controller.

But this is the internet, and people do impossible things all the time. Of course, one player thinks perfecting Through the Fire and Flames is way to easy, and therefore has upped the challenge by increasing the speed to 165% and still manages to get a 100% score. A video of this absolutely monstrous insane accomplishment can be found here, and we really urge you to take a look.