Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

New Guitar Hero III world record set

A new world record has been set on Through the Fire and Flames on Expert difficulty, 13 years post-launch.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock to this day, 13 years later, is about as fun as you can have with your friends, a game and a video game console. If you played it, you might remember the outright epic status of DragonForce's classic Through the Fire and Flames - a song so hard to get a perfect score on, that it's more likely we would beat Dark Souls III by farting on the controller.

But this is the internet, and people do impossible things all the time. Of course, one player thinks perfecting Through the Fire and Flames is way to easy, and therefore has upped the challenge by increasing the speed to 165% and still manages to get a 100% score. A video of this absolutely monstrous insane accomplishment can be found here, and we really urge you to take a look.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

Related texts



Loading next content