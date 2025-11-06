New details revealed on EA's cancelled Dante's Inferno sequel

Visceral's Dante's Inferno felt like a game that certainly had series potential. In a way, it was Dark Souls before Dark Souls mixed in with plenty of God of War goodness. Since its launch and abandonment by EA, the game has maintained a cult following, which until now has only been able to speculate on what could have been.

IGN has obtained a whopping 240-page script for Dante's Inferno 2: Purgatorio, which was penned by Assassin's Creed 2 co-writer Joshua Rubin alongside concept art, gameplay details and more. The battle between heaven and hell would've grown fiercer in the sequel, with Dante venturing to new locations like the Garden of Eden, Mount Purgatory, and more layers of hell.

It also would've included a different approach to its narrative, blending in The Divine Comedy with Paradise Lost and its more neutral portrayal of Lucifer. The game would have taken a different gameplay philosophy, too, as one Visceral employee said: "At the time we were working on the second [game], Uncharted 2 was having a big influence on single player games: cutscenes and quick time events were being replaced with scripted gameplay sequences where the player has full control over the character."

The game was meant to be such a leap that it would have been comparable to the jumps between Assassin's Creed 1 and 2, or God of War and its 2018 reboot for a more recent example. This is only going to make fans wish for a game they'll never get, but it may inspire another epic narrative adventure between heaven and hell somewhere down the road.