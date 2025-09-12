Netherlands signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

HQ Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. Now, The Netherlands' broadcaster AVROTROS has also stated it may not participate in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is admitted by the European Broadcasting Union. AVROTROS emphasized that its participation "will not be possible" while Israel competes, citing a conflict between the broadcaster's values and Israel's conduct in Gaza. The announcement adds to the mounting political tension surrounding next year's contest, joining other European broadcasters in potential withdrawal considerations. What do you think about the situation? Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock