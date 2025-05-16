Netflix's Gears of War film finally shows a sign of life: David Leitch attached as director

Netflix announced plans a while back to create a live-action and big-budget film adaptation of The Coalition's popular action video game series, Gears of War. But despite that being the case, this project has gone barely anywhere of substance, leading many to wonder if it had in fact been canned.

It hasn't! A new report from The Hollywood Reporter states that the film has finally found its director and even its writer, plus a handful of producers as well.

Talking about the former role, The Fall Guy's David Leitch is now attached to the film and set to command the production from the director's chair. He will be supported by Jon Spaihts as the scriptwriter, an individual who helped Denis Villenueve navigate the challenging waters of Frank Herbert's Dune for the acclaimed live-action films. Otherwise, the producers will be made up of Leitch's wife Kelly McCormick, who alongside The Coalition, will be attached to the film via their production banner 87North.

Netflix has not made any statement in regards to this, but hopefully it does mean that we'll start seeing something more substantial happen with this project, perhaps even a confirmation that fan-favourite casting and long-time Gears of War champion Dave Bautista will appear as Marcus Fenix...?