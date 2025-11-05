Gamereactor

news
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Netflix to bolster its whodunnit portfolio with adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials Mystery

The film will land on the streamer in mid-January.

Netflix has become a great place to satisfy your hunger for whodunnits and murder-mystery projects, as over the years we've seen several Knives Out flicks debut, and this year has seen the arrival of the now-cancelled The Residence and even The Thursday Murder Club. Soon, another Knives Out will arrive and then soon after that we can look forward to a limited-series based on Agatha Christie's famous work, The Seven Dials Mystery.

The project is simply known as Agatha Christie's Seven Dials and it's a three-episode mini-series that looks to see Mia McKenna-Bruce appearing as Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, a young sleuth tasked with determining the truth behind a grisly murder at a country house in 1925 England.

The official synopsis explains: "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Bruce) — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic, and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

Seven Dials has quite the interesting cast as on top of McKenna-Bruce is Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman (two stars of different Sherlock Holmes projects, one of which is another example of a mystery project on Netflix, i.e. Enola...), and as for when we can expect this mini-series to arrive, it will premiere on January 15. You can see it's teaser trailer below.

