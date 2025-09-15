Netflix reveals the exact premiere date for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This

HQ

Last autumn, when Netflix debuted the first season of the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led series Nobody Wants This, where in spite of the title, it was pretty clear quickly that many indeed wanted this show, as it drew in big enough viewer figures that a second season was greenlit soon after debut.

While you might think that it would lead to a slightly longer wait for Season 2 as all the scripts and whatnot are prepared, production actually kicked off pretty fast, so much so that the second season is already gearing up to premiere.

The streamer has revealed that Nobody Wants This' second season will debut on October 23. As for what to expect in this next round of episodes, creator Erin Foster explained to Netflix Tudum: "It's such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other's friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like."

Have you seen the first season of Nobody Wants This?