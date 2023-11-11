Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix lays off one third of its animators

Netflix Animation currently has at least seven original films planned for next year.

Netflix Animation has announced that it has laid off a third of its animators in what is officially being called a restructuring. In total, there are about 50 employees who will be forced to leave the company and in an internal statement Netflix said:

"As we shared in our last town hall, we've reduced our future film slate to focus on delivering two Netflix-owned tentpole films a year, that means unfortunately, today we'll be saying goodbye to some of our overhead colleagues."

However, an insider who chose to speak to the press took it all in stride and said:

"Despite the layoffs, this is still a studio that is championing two original films a year, what other studio is doing that these days?"

In fact, there's still plenty of ambition within Netflix's walls, and next year at least seven animated films are planned, including Ultraman: Rising and Orion and the Dark - both with some pretty good buzz behind them.

What do you think of the overall quality of the animated movies released by Netflix, and which one is your favourite?

