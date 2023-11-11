Netflix lays off one third of its animators

HQ

Netflix Animation has announced that it has laid off a third of its animators in what is officially being called a restructuring. In total, there are about 50 employees who will be forced to leave the company and in an internal statement Netflix said:

"As we shared in our last town hall, we've reduced our future film slate to focus on delivering two Netflix-owned tentpole films a year, that means unfortunately, today we'll be saying goodbye to some of our overhead colleagues."

However, an insider who chose to speak to the press took it all in stride and said:

"Despite the layoffs, this is still a studio that is championing two original films a year, what other studio is doing that these days?"

In fact, there's still plenty of ambition within Netflix's walls, and next year at least seven animated films are planned, including Ultraman: Rising and Orion and the Dark - both with some pretty good buzz behind them.

What do you think of the overall quality of the animated movies released by Netflix, and which one is your favourite?