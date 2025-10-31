Netflix is reportedly ready to buy Warner Bros

HQ

According to reports from Reuters, a major deal could be in the works. Netflix is said to be preparing a bid for Warner, which if successful, would give them access to some of the biggest brands in the biz. From Superman to Batman, Harry Potter and a huge archive of classic films to boost. The streaming giant is said to have engaged investment bank Moelis & Co. to draw up a possible offer, while also gaining insight into Netflix's finances.

This off course has the potential to completely reshape the streaming landscape, especially regarding catalog titles and the rights tied to them. It is worth noting thor that there are a couple of other big players such as Paramount Global, Skydance Media and Comcast who've also shown interest, as well as put in some bids. Which thus far has been rejected on the basis of simply being too low.

What are your thoughts on a potential Warner acquisition by Netflix?