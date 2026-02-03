Netflix is dropping PS3 support in March

HQ

Sometimes, a game console can sadly end up more as a streaming machine. Maybe Don Mattrick was right all those years ago. Probably not. In any case, we all use our consoles for a variety of purposes now, but one major streamer is going to soon be ditching the classic PS3.

As caught by PlayStation Lifestyle, Reddit user u/golfwang999 posted an image of a Netflix notification saying that it would no longer support the PS3 after the 2nd of March, 2026. There was no reason given why via Netflix, but considering support has been pulled from the Nintendo Wii, Wii U, and 3DS prior, we imagine the service is just clearing off old machines.

There's just under a month left to keep using Netflix on your PS3, if that's somehow still your preferred way to watch your favourite movies and shows. There's no word on Netflix ditching the PS4 anytime soon, so users won't have to worry there, at least.