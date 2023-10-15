Netflix is developing a limited series on the life of JFK

HQ

Variety has reported that Netflix is currently developing a limited series based on the life of former president, John F. Kennedy.

According to the outlet, the show will be based on Fredrik Logevall's 2020 book 'JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956.' The book is part of a two-part biography on the life of Kennedy and it follows his life up to becoming junior U.S. Senators from Massachusetts.

Eric Roth, co-writer of Killers of the Flower Moon, will reportedly write and executively produce the series. There's no showrunner currently attached to the project, but Deadline notes that Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will also executively produce.