NERF movie pitch from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer sounds like a massive missed opportunity

Hasbro has really big plans for the movie world. Following Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the massive reveal at the end of that film, the toy titan has now created an entertainment division that will be tasked with creating projects based on many of its IPs, including Play-Doh, Magic: The Gathering, and NERF.

Talking about the latter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer, Van Robichaux has taken to X to dish out the details on a pitched NERF movie that wasn't picked up by a production company. The idea is essentially a typical action film except with a foam dart spin on it, and needless to say, it sounds like a massive missed opportunity.

Specifically, Robichaux stated: "Get a Rock, a Hemsworth any big action stars. Hire a great action director & do a normal action movie but—every weapon's a nerf weapon. Every bullet is foam. Never directly address it in the film & play it all straight".

With the serious yet silly nature of some action films these days, this spoof-like film sounds like an absolute blast, especially if it were to come relatively soon and pick up on the traction that Barbie has generated in the film space.