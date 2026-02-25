Nepal's rapper-mayor becomes front-runner for PM

HQ

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is dominating the race to become Nepal's next prime minister ahead of the March 5 general election, as reported by the main world news outlets such as Reuters. The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician first rose to prominence as mayor of Kathmandu in 2022 and has since harnessed a massive social media following to connect with young voters, positioning himself as a new face in a political system long dominated by established parties.

Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) promises job creation, economic growth, and balanced foreign relations with Nepal's neighbors, China and India. His appeal is rooted in his track record as mayor, improving urban infrastructure and services, while his campaign continues to emphasize youth engagement through short, direct messages on platforms like Facebook, where he has over 3.5 million followers (other platforms: Twitter, Youtube, etc).

Despite his popularity, governing will be challenging. Shah must assemble a capable team to navigate Nepal's complex administrative system, plagued by corruption and inefficiency. Success will depend not only on his charisma and public support but also on building a functional government capable of delivering the ambitious promises outlined in his party's manifesto...

