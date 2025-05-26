Neil Druckmann responds to Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet hate

HQ

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has detailed his method for responding to the hate Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has received. First revealed at The Game Awards last year, Naughty Dog's new sci-fi adventure looked exciting to many, but some couldn't quite get over the appearance of the game's protagonist.

Speaking to Last Stand Media, Druckmann revealed he largely ignores the hate nowadays. "I don't know if there's much I could add to that conversation, to be honest," he said (transcription via GamesRadar). "It's just that there's stuff happening right now with media that you just have to ignore for the most part, stick to your guns, and do what you believe in, and I feel like that's how I would want artists to carry themselves."

Druckmann has dealt with perhaps one of gaming's biggest hate campaigns following the release of The Last of Us: Part II. With the inclusion of Abby, the fate of Joel, and other story decisions, it seemed a portion of the gaming sphere turned its back on Naughty Dog. But, at least Druckmann doesn't seem too shaken by the hate, and continues to make games that he's interested in.