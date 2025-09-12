Neil Druckmann on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: It's "the most ambitious game we've ever made"

HQ

It's been years since Naughty Dog kicked out an actual new game, as the past few years have been defined by remakes, remasters, and re-releases. The next title planned for the developer is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a game that is in active development but that we still don't know when to expect its arrival.

Now, speaking with Variety, Naughty Dog head honcho Neil Druckmann has commented on the game and revealed some additional titbits about what to expect from it.

"I can tell you we're in the thick of it. We're making it, we're playing it. We're firing on all cylinders," said Druckmann. "I've said this before, but I really mean it, I'm really feeling it right now: It's the most ambitious game we've ever made. It's the most expansive game we've ever made, maybe the most expensive, by the time we finish it."

Druckmann also explains that it will offer an evolution in gameplay and that "we've gotten even more ambitious" than Uncharted and The Last of Us.

He also adds a little about when we should expect to see more from the game, noting: "I'm so antsy to show it and talk about it because the trailer that we showed doesn't even scratch the surface of what this game actually is. But announcing a game like this, especially when it's new IP, especially when it's coming out of Naughty Dog, you've got to coordinate with marketing, with PR, with a bunch of people. So it'd be foolish for me to say when we're gonna show something right now."

Otherwise, Druckmann adds that following adaptations of both Uncharted and The Last of Us, they are open to delivering an adaptation of Intergalactic too, but that "this needs to be a fantastic video game first, and then if that happens and we have the right partnership, those opportunities would be great."

Finally he concludes by explaining that Intergalactic being a new IP doesn't mean that Naughty Dog's next game after it arrives will be a new IP too. Druckmann outlines: "I'm sure if "Intergalactic" is successful, you will see it again. Whether that will be our next game right after that, I can't say, and I leave that door open. Not to be coy for this particular question, we want to see how we feel once we're done with it and look at the options in front of us, because we have some other ideas that we'd like to explore as well."