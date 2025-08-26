Need for Speed future in doubt after Criterion rebrand

HQ

It's been a tough few years for Need for Speed. The once hugely popular racing franchise has gradually faded into a shadow of its former self, and reports in recent months suggested EA had shelved the series due to declining popularity. Now, the publisher has officially confirmed that Criterion - the studio that has carried Need for Speed for years - will no longer be involved with the franchise. Instead, Criterion will solely focus on Battlefield moving forward, under a new rebranded name: Criterion Games - A Battlefield Studio.

The rebranding comes as little surprise. After Unbound released three years ago, Criterion has been working extensively on Battlefield, and this new identity feels like the final nail in the coffin for Need for Speed, which is now left without a dedicated home. On Criterion's official website, the studio proudly states that it is now a member of "Battlefield Studios," a group consisting of DICE, Ripple Effect, Motive, and Criterion, all united with the goal of challenging Call of Duty with annual Battlefield releases.

"Today, we're proud to [be a] part of Battlefield Studios, driving innovation, technical excellence, and bold design across one of the most iconic franchises in gaming," Criterion writes.

The news has, unsurprisingly, sparked worry among Need for Speed fans who were already starved for new entries. The big question now is whether EA plans to revive the franchise with another studio, or if the rumors are true - that the series is essentially dead. Codemasters, often seen as a natural fit, may not be a solution either, as the studio itself has been struggling after losing the WRC license and facing speculation that this year's F1 game might be its last.