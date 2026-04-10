NBA Bounce gets dedicated Deluxe Edition themed around animated Goat movie

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It's almost time for the NBA playoffs and if you're looking for a way to enjoy this exciting time of the year with the younger basketball fans in your household, why not do so through Outright's NBA Bounce?

This is a family-friendly basketball project that looks to blend competitive action and party-style gameplay, all while offering up tons of customisation elements. NBA Bounce actually originally launched back in September 2025, but since this date, the project has been expanded with additional content, including a second expansion that dropped earlier this year.

With this being the case, Outright has now unveiled a new edition for NBA Bounce, which bundles the base game together with the DLC to make for a Deluxe Edition. This version is known as the NBA Bounce - Goat: The Movie: Deluxe Edition, because, you guessed it, it includes the Goat DLC that brings the animated film's characters into the kids game.

As for what the Goat DLC includes, we're told that Will the Goat, Jett the Black Leopard, Olivia the Ostrich, Lenny the Giraffe, and other characters arrive as playable characters, all while film-inspired courts arrive too, bringing ice, wind, volcano, and jungle effects to the gameplay. There's also a new mode known as The Climb to master and new rules in The Cage to put to the test.

You can see much of this in action in the launch trailer for the new edition below.