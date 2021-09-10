LIVE
NBA 2K22 is a whopping 109 GB on PlayStation 5

It's out today.

Tiny SSD drives continues to be an issue this generation and next in line in the category "huge SOB's" is NBA 2K22. As revealed by PowerGotNow on Twitter, it turns out that the almost photo realistic basketball is in fact 109 gigabytes for PlayStation 5 with Xbox Series S/X clocking at 116 gigabyte.

If you're still on last generation of consoles, things are a little bit better with 99 gigabyte for PlayStation 4 compared to 84 for Xbox One. If you want to play it as soon as possible when the game is unlocked today, we suggest you start your download as soon as humanly possible - as this will take a while.

Thanks GamingBolt

