Naughty Dog is working on another new game besides Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

During December's The Game Awards, Naughty Dog announced its next action adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It was shown with an early trailer, which didn't quite get the good reception from certain parts of the fan base that the studio might have been accustomed to.

But those who had hoped that they would instead make a sequel to one of their classics, do not have to be too disappointed. Studio head Neil Druckmann has now announced via the podcast Press X To Continue that they are also working on another game:

"There is another game at Naughty Dog being worked on, and I am more of a producer role and get to mentor and watch this other team, give feedback, and be like the executive in the room."

According to the usually reliable Insider Gaming, it's likely not a new The Last of Us, but possibly an Uncharted. Shaun Escayg, who previously worked on both of these game series, is in charge of this still secret project.

It's been nine years since the last Uncharted, namely Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and there have been rumors of a new adventure starring Nathan Drake's daughter Cassie Drake. We guess we're not the only ones who think it sounds exciting, right?