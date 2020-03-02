Nadeo confirms there's a new Trackmania arriving in May

Nadeo is making a new of Trackmania, the studio confirmed over the weekend.

The new racer, which was first announced during the Grand League Finals in Lyon, France, is a remake of Trackmania Nations and it'll land in May 2020. Not too long to wait, then.

When it launches it'll do so with an official season campaign to keep players engaged, daily tracks to race on (also to keep players engaged), plus new creative options when it comes to building your own tracks, which long-time fans will know is one the core pillars of the series.

The studio's managing director, Florent Castelnerac, wrote about how the studio's approach has evolved since the first game, explaining how "at first, we had a simple approach. Then we moved toward more rich, beautiful, and complex creations, including map-making, but lost simplicity in the process. Today, I would like to combine depth, beauty, and lightness. I think it is what people expect from modernity: to be powerful yet simple. I hope that's what we'll be with Trackmania."

Trackmania is heading to PC on May 5.