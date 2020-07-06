MudRunner to hit the road and go mobile this July

You're watching Advertisements

Fans of offroad racing will already be well aware of MudRunner (and its sequel, SnowRunner) but for the uninitiated, this is a game all about powering huge trucks through some of the most uncompromising environments you can imagine. Naturally, and as the name implies, things can get somewhat sticky along the way.

It's a mix of ingredients that has proven extremely popular over the years, and that probably explains why the original game has been reworked for mobile devices. Pre-orders are already open on iOS and Android ahead of a planned launch date of July 15, so there isn't long to wait before you'll be able to download the game and play it on the go, assuming, of course, you're phone has got a powerful enough engine to handle the game and its range of expansive environments and offroad vehicles.

You can see a number of screens below, to get an idea of how the mobile experience compares to that of its console and PC-based original.