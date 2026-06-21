MotoGP leader Marco Bezzecchi apologises to marshall in tears after aggression that led to disqualification

HQ

Marco Bezzecchi has issued an apology to "the entire MotoGP community" for his behaviour toward a trackside marshall, including his team, Aprilia Racing, who will not continue with their appeal, and his fans. "I'm also sorry because I know how much effort and sacrifice marshall make to ensure our safety".

And of course, to the marshal himself, as recorded by MotoGP cameras on Sunday: the Italian rider shook hands with the marshall, embraced him, gave him some gifts (his gloves), the embraced him again and then shook hands with the rest of the marshall.

What happened between Marco Bezzecchi and the marshall?

In the sprint race on Saturday at the Czech GP, Bezzecchi fell to the ground when he was fifth (making it the fourth time he crashes during sprint races). When he went running back to his bike, it was surrounded by marshalls trying to lift the bike. In the rush to return to the race, he pushed a marshall away in the face.

Moments after, when the marshall talked to him Bezzecchi, the Italian slapped him in the face. The images leave no room for interpretation.

Bezzecchi was subsequently disqualified for the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday. Aprilia tried to appeal the decision, but it was rejected. Aprilia later accepted the sanction and abandoned his appeal. "We appealed yesterday because we felt the penalty was disproportionate to the action committed, but from now on, it is fair and we accept it", Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola told DAZN. "As a team, we do not tolerate this type of behavior from the rider."