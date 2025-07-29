Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection release date leaked

HQ

It appears that the upcoming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has had its release date leaked. And by Xbox, no less. The kollection comes with a slew of older Mortal Kombat titles, giving access to online play, secret characters with the press of a button, behind-the-scenes information, lore, and more.

For fans of Mortal Kombat, it seems like a lovely bit of nostalgia, and many have been keeping their eyes on store pages to see when it might release. One eagle-eyed fan caught a release date on Xbox's store page pointing to the 30th of September this year. Others have found it releasing on the 29th of September, as it seems to be dependant on where you are in the world.

The current theory is that Xbox let the release date slip a little early, and that the release date will be revealed proper at EVO, which kicks off this Friday in the US. It's possible this could come with the announcement of more features or even additional games added to the kollection, although this is just speculation. But, the file size of 16GB does have some fans believing there's more than meets the eye.