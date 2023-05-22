Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat is the best-selling fighting game franchise of all time

The series recently topped 80 million total franchise sales.

In a new press release, NetherRealm has confirmed the Mortal Kombat franchise has sold over 80 million units total.

In a new comparison image posted by TweakTown, we can see that this also makes Mortal Kombat the best-selling fighting game franchise of all-time, overreaching Super Smash Bros. franchise sales of 72.39 million, and that of Street Fighter and Tekken, which sit at 49 and 54 million respectively.

This is an impressive feat for Mortal Kombat, showing that gamers across the world have a soft spot for over the top glorified violence. With Mortal Kombat 1 releasing in September, it's likely that we'll see this franchise sales figure shoot up again fairly soon.

