Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed by eight months

The idea was that we would get to enjoy really gory Fatalities and entertainment violence of the most entertaining kind in the upcoming film Mortal Kombat 2 on October 24. But... it's a really packed week with lots of big movies and Halloween just around the corner, when people tend to want to enjoy a horror movie in the darkness of the cinema.

So what is Warner Bros doing about this? Well, Deadline reports that they have simply chosen to postpone the release, and by a considerable margin. Instead of a later fall premiere (which would have required another movie to be moved), it will now launch on May 15 next year.

Deadline points out that it's not a lack of quality that has led to this decision - the film has received top ratings at test screenings - but rather a simple attempt to sell as many movie tickets as possible.

Were you planning to go see Mortal Kombat 2, and are you OK with having to wait until May to see Karl Urban in the role of Johnny Cage?