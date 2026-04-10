Mortal Kombat 2 gets a revamped Techno Syndrome version

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New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. clearly don't intend to make the same mistake as so many other video game-based movies and skip an iconic soundtrack. Today, a new version of the classic Techno Syndrome was released, this time titled Techno Syndrome 2026, and Ed Boon himself (the creator of the game series) is featured on the track.

This version was created by Olivier Adams and is officially part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Mortal Kombat II, which premieres on May 8. You can listen to it below, and yes, it sounds just as bombastic, over-the-top, and nostalgically pulsating as you remember it (though we still think the original is a cut above). We hardly need to remind you that you might want to turn up the volume...