More than one million gamers have played Battletoads

For decades, gamers begged for a new Battletoads and when Rash, Zitz, and Pimple finally made a comeback two months ago - the community was overjoyed. It was obvious this was something people really had looked forward to and now Rare has revealed that it has already reached over one million players. The studio thanked the community in a post, stating:

"We can't thank everyone enough for their kind words on the Battletoads' return and for taking the time to check it out, whether that's with Game Pass or from the Microsoft Store or Steam. We look forward to seeing even more reactions as players old and new continue to get swept up in the wild world of Battletoads!"

If you want more Battletoads fun, Rare also has a little reminder to offer:

"Don't forget, newcomers to the Battletoads series can also relive some of Zitz, Rash and Pimple's classic '90s adventures in the Rare Replay collection, now available with Xbox Game Pass."

Check out the infograph (how Rash can be most popular when Pimple is an alternative is next level weirdness) and the Accolades trailer for Battletoads below, and don't forget to check out our review.