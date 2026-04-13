More than 20 classic and nostalgic classic Warhammer games debut and return to Steam

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While it's all well and good seeing realistic explosions, gore, and shiny Primaris armour in the Warhammer games of today, if you miss the blocky Space Marines, unrefined textures, and nostalgic charm of the games of yore, then you're in luck. A new collection of old Warhammer games, future-proofed and ready to go, has now landed on Steam.

The Warhammer Classics collection is comprised of more than 20 old favourites, encompassing games set in both the grimdark far future of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and the epic fantasy of Warhammer's Old World. Seven games make their Steam debut through this collaboration with publisher SNEG and Games Workshop, including: Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat, Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, Warhammer: Dark Omen, Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior, and Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition.

There are also plenty of games making their return to Steam, too, such as: Space Hulk, Space Hulk: Ascension, Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach, Talisman: Horus Heresy, Talisman: Origins, Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles, Warhammer Quest, Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, Chainsaw Warrior, Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night.

Warhammer Classics aims to preserve these old favourites, keeping them alive for old fans to enjoy, and new fans to experience for the first time. "Warhammer Classics is more than a collection of re-releases. It's a clear statement of intent: that Warhammer's foundational games matter, and that they are worth preserving, celebrated, and reintroduced to a global PC audience," said SNEG director Oleg Klapovskiy. "With so many titles lost to time and outdated hardware, Warhammer Classics was created to safeguard this legacy for future generations. Warhammer has a long history on PC, and we're committed to ensuring the platform remains central to its long-term stewardship, giving these games renewed life for years to come."

Check out a full list of the games included in Warhammer Classics, as well as the trailer showcasing some of them below:



Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat (SNEG, SNEG)



Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 (SNEG, SNEG)



Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate (SNEG, SNEG)



Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War (SNEG, SNEG)



Warhammer: Dark Omen (SNEG, SNEG)



Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior (Chilled Mouse, SNEG)



Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition (SNEG, SNEG)



Space Hulk (Full Control, SNEG)



Space Hulk: Ascension (Full Control, SNEG)



Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (Slitherine, Slitherine)



Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (Slitherine, Slitherine)



Talisman: Horus Heresy (Nomad, Nomad)



Talisman: Digital Classic Edition (4th Edition) (Nomad, Nomad)



Talisman: Origins (Nomad, Nomad)



Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles (Evil Twin, SNEG)



Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (Perchang, Perchang)



Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (Tin Man, Tin Man)



Warhammer Underworlds - Shadespire Edition (Tin Man, Tin Man)



Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition (Relic, Relic)



Dawn of War 2 - Anniversary Edition (Relic, Relic)



Chainsaw Warrior (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)



Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)



Dark Future: Blood Red States (Auroch Digital, Auroch Digital)



Space Hulk : Tactics (Cyanide, Focus)



Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Tindalos, Focus)



Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition (Nacon, Cyanide)



Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition (Nacon, Cyanide)

