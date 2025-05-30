Morale at Star Wars Jedi and Titanfall developer "at an all-time low"

HQ

EA has made headlines a few times this year with job cutting. Most recently, it cancelled its Black Panther game and shut down the developers making it over at Cliffhanger Studios. Also, earlier in the year around 100 people were let go from Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Star Wars Jedi developer Respawn.

According to senior encounter designer at Respawn Patrick Wren, this has understandably had an adverse affect on people still at the company. "Morale has been at an all-time low," he said in a post on Bluesky (caught by Insider Gaming). "I can say that much."

As the 2023 and 2024 trend of jobs being lost in the gaming industry continues in 2025, it's difficult to imagine that morale is very good at many major publishers right now. Respawn continues to make EA money with Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi games, but considering EA's lofty expectations, and project cancellations, we'll have to wait and see if morale can improve soon.