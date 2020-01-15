Moons of Madness delayed to March on consoles

Moons of Madness has been available to play on PC since October 22 last year (just before Halloween, which is appropriate considering it's labeled a "cosmic horror" game), but now Funcom has revealed when we can play it on consoles.

This release was originally scheduled for January 21, but it's been postponed until March 24, with Funcom adding that "the delay will give the developers more time to optimise the game for console".

For more on the game and to get a sense of what's already arrived on PC, check out the trailers below, including the launch trailer.

Will you be playing on console?

