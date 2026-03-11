Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault's first major update has just landed

HQ

Developer Digital Sun has been steadily improving its sequel Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, all with the intention of getting the game ready and in fighting shape for its 1.0 launch later this year. To this end, now is the time for the first major update for the game, with this being a patch known as Greed & Glory.

As for what this update introduces, the biggest new feature is known as Hex, which is a fresh combat path that lets players curse enemies and deal delayed damage. It's said to be particularly good when combined with Thunder and should open new ways to approach dungeon runs.

Otherwise, this patch brings additional gear and goodies to hunt and use to your advantage, alongside 20 new rooms to overcome, ten new shop cosmetics, improved Witch and K33P3R skill trees, the expansion of the 5th Key Narrative, and the inclusion of the Greed Colosseum, which is a new wave-based challenge mode that offers biomes with their own enemies and mini-bosses.

See all of this in action in the latest trailer below, with the Greed & Glory update making its arrival today.