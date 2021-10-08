Moonglow Bay shows super cute gameplay

HQ

The upcoming Moonglow Bay has got a lot of attention for it's cute looks, but also the somewhat suggestive story in which you both have to keep a minor family business running while also keeping an eye out for the Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. If you want to check this comfort gaming out, we have a brand new gameplay trailer below to share.

Moonglow Bay launches on October 26 for PC (Steam) and Xbox, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. It also arrives for Epic Games Store on November 11. Something to look forward to for sure.