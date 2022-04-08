Moonglow Bay gets a major update

HQ

Moonglow Bay was announced a year ago and got plenty of attention thanks to the stylish graphics and the Animal Crossing looking gameplay about a fishing village with a mystery. While we did appreciate the game when it launched in October, there's no denying it had a couple of technical issues.

In a lengthy post on the official homepage, the team says that they "completely acknowledge communication hasn't been good enough", and explains why a proper fix has taken so long. But now the update has been released and it's a major one fixing a plethora of things, check it out further down.

Xbox Patch Notes 1.04

Features

• Controller, and keyboard + mouse controls are now fully rebindable! Rebinding can be found under the Options menu.

• Auto-save feature. Game now saves when the player sleeps.

• 'Help! I'm Stuck' option has been added to the pause menu. Teleports the player to a safe area if stuck in the environment.

Main Menu

• Improvements to the Boiling minigame.

• Improvements made to UI navigation.

- Able to navigate menus using the D-pad.

- Able to navigate shop UI with controller bumpers.

- Able to hold down buttons to navigate sections of the journal and when adding / removing multiple items while selecting quantity.

• Adjusted the page scrolling to carousel through items.

• "Show/hide completed" preference in Task journal is saved permanently.

• Fixed an issue where hidden tasks remained hidden when there were no active tasks in the journal.

• Expanded Options menu; more added to Audio and Graphics.

• Options menu will no longer default to English after rebooting the game in a different language.

• Audio tracks no longer persist when exiting to the Main Menu and overlap the main theme.

• Other minor updates to the UI.

Other

• Improvements to performance with less screen tearing. (Ongoing issue which will be further improved over the course of future updates).

• Fixed an issue where save data would break when connecting a controller during the splash screens.

• All active controllers are now all assigned to Player 1 until co-op is triggered.

• Co-op can now be played with one keyboard and one controller.

• Co-op now only triggers by selecting it through the pause menu and pressing the requested key/button.

• Fixed an issue where River got stuck upstairs in the Player's home after ending Co-op.

• Save/Load button prompts no longer spillover the borders of the screen.

• Restaurateur achievement unlocks only when all requirements are reached.

Gameplay

• Ramp added to the small beach behind the player's home.

• The Two Cats can now be docked at the Marina Docks.

• The Two Cats can no longer be entered if it's fully damaged.

- The Dinghy now moves regardless of whether the Two Cats is fully damaged.

- The Dinghy no longer sinks.

• Players will no longer fall through the door of the cabin.

• During co-op, the player will no longer be soft blocked if attempting to assist while collecting fish from a net.

• During later stages of the game, the player's extra vending machine is now fully visible.

• The ramps have been recovered at the Cozy Cavern.

• Other minor issues addressed.

Chapter Specific (BEWARE of STORY SPOILERS)

Prologue:

• Door will now open before River walks through during her first cutscene.

Chapter 1:

• Fixed a crash that occurred when loading previous save data during Ruin of Ships encounter.

• Quick time events during the Ruin of Ships' encounter no longer fail instantly.

• Fixed an audio issue where the Ruin of Ships audio persisted if reloading the game during the encounter.

• If you return to town during the encounter with the Ruin of Ships, its soundtrack will no longer disappear.

• River won't get stuck when you save and quit during the lobster trap tutorial.

• Lobster tutorial will now progress when started alongside the purchase of a boat upgrade.

• Repair items sold in the Boat Shop are now locked until the Two Cats has been fixed.

• Fixed an issue where Waffles was in the sea during the Pink Limestone Cove cutscene.

Chapter 2:

• Storm Fish is only visible when its quest is active.

Chapter 3:

• The dinghy's acceleration won't build up and shoot forward while over water currents in the Hot Springs if the map is open or the game is paused.

• When the Ocean Doors are opened and the player visits the Twintail Lake straight away, the Twin Fish will show at their correct location.

Chapter 4:

• The player can no longer enter the Crystal Squid's den before its encounter.

• The Crystal Squid will now release the trash piles during co-op.

Chapter 5:

• Cloud textures now display correctly in the Astral Planes and around its borders stopping players entering out of bounds areas.

• Fishing line no longer snaps immediately in the Astral Planes while casting to the furthest distance possible.

• Final transmitter can only be placed once its quest is active.

• Updated some of the cutscenes in Chapter 5 where text was missing.