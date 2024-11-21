Mod support is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Warhammer: Space Marine II's modding community has been hard at work since the game's launch. From bloodier visuals to Primarch power fantasies, there re a lot of interesting additions you can make to your game via the Nexus.

However, a big change is coming to mods soon. As outlined in a new Steam post, Saber Interactive is removing access to public online games if you have mods installed. This won't affect private lobbies, but it will stop you from searching for public online games if you've got mods, because they're taking up too much server space and causing issues.

On the brighter side of things, custom Eternal War games are coming soon, which will allow mods alongside private Operations matches. Moreover, official mod support is on the way, adding tools developers use in order to make the modding process smoother. Also, there's a promise from Saber to fix the pipeline if they ever break mods with a patch accidentally.