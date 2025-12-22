Minnesota Timberwolves coach given a $35,000 due to inappropriate language

HQ

The Minnesota Timberwolves stunned Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, winning 112-107, causing only the third defeat to the current NBA champions (25-3). The Timberwolves managed to improve from losing by ten points after the first quarter. However, their coach Chris Finch was ejected from the game, after receiving a pair of technical fouls during that first quarter.

Finch was seen angry when he saw that some fouls were not called against Thunder players, shouting to the referee. Cameras captured how angry he was, engaging in verbal abuse as he was dragged out of the court.

As a result, NBA has announced that he has been given a $35,000 fine, due to inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner.

Chris Finch has worked as Timberwolves manager since 2021, and with a win-loss record of 227-170, has led them to Western Conference finals the last two seasons.