Minit Fun Racer

Minit Fun Racer announced & released, all its proceeds go to charity

This wasn't the follow up to Minit that we were expecting.

If you still remember Minit, you'd know it's a little adventure game with interesting gameplay mechanics: each round only lasts 60 seconds. We did like it a lot and you can check our review here.

Now, its developers just revealed a new game of this franchise, and it's quite special in some way. This is basically a game made for doing good deeds, because "all proceeds going to charity FOREVER" as stated clearly on its product page.

This racing game is made by Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann, and it's already available on Steam right now. As the publisher Devolver Digital described, "Minit Fun Racer is short and sweet with so many little fun secrets".

Here's its official description:

"Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you've seen it all!"

Check the trailer and images below:

