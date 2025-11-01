Minecraft sells 350 million copies

HQ

The biggest game around just keeps growing as Minecraft is now reported to have sold a staggering 350 million copies worldwide. This not only cements it in the annuals of history but also makes it the best selling video game ever according to Guinness World Records. The new sales figures were revealed in Mojang's annual report and reflect an increase of at least 50 million copies since 2013, when the game passed 300 million in sales.

An absolutely incredible achievement compared to its humble beginnings back in 2011. When Markus "Notch" Persson first released it. The game's continuous growth can be attributed to several things. First and foremost - it's available pretty much everywhere, on all platforms. Then we have Minecrafts amazing community of people who keep stoking the flames of creativity. And of course the team at Mojang who keeps adding and expanding to the blocky world.

When did you play Minecraft for the first time and are you still playing today?