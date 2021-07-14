Minecraft Dungeons to welcome next DLC on July 28

Mojang has announced the next DLC it plans to bring to Minecraft Dungeons. Known as Echoing Void, this adventure will be taking players to the home ground of the Endermen, The End, and will mark the final arc of a storyline that has been in development for over a year.

This isn't the end for Minecraft Dungeons however, as Mojang was clear about saying that there is "plenty more to come", just that Echoing Void will mark the final stage of this storyline.

As for what we can look forward to in the DLC, we're promised new enemies, more legendary gear, and challenging missions that will task players with putting a stop to "untold threats".

As was the case with previous DLC launches, Mojang is also using the launch of Echoing Void to bring a new free content update called The Gauntlet of Gales, which is a maze-like mission that asks players to solve a range of perplexing puzzles and trials, and can be accessed from the mission map.

Finally, Mojang announced the Ultimate Edition for Minecraft Dungeons, which is basically the definitive way to experience the storyline of the Arch-Illager and the Orb of Dominance. This version of the game includes the base game and all six of the DLCs and will be available to pick up on the same day that Echoing Void and The Gauntlet of Gales launch, July 28.