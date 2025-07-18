Milestone shares more information and first art from upcoming futuristic racing game Screamer

HQ

Next year, Milestone will be expanding its array of projects by introducing fans to the futuristic, story-driven racing game Screamer. This title is said to be looking to "shake up the arcade genre" all by mashing together "fresh gameplay mechanics with a powerful and immersive plot."

We won't really know what this results in until we get to see Screamer in practice, but we do now at least know a tad more about the game, and have an idea about its presentation thanks to the key art for the title being shared.

In a press release, we're told: "Created by Polygon Pictures, one of the oldest and most renowned Japanese animation studios, the artwork spotlights for the first time five of the characters set to clash in the city's underground tournament; along with them is the enigmatic mastermind keeping his identity hidden behind a mask. In the foreground, five high-octane vehicles race through neon-lit streets, with one of them exploding, offering a glimpse of the high-stakes battles filled with anime aesthetics awaiting players in the city of Neo Rey."

Check out the key art below, and as for when Screamer will arrive, the game is slated for a launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.