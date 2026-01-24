Mike Colter talks about Luke Cage return: "I have some unfinished business there"

HQ

You don't need to be a genius to see a direction that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is clearly taking. The wider narrative has two main focal points, the cosmic and multiversal events of the movies and the smaller-scale and more street-level stories of the television series, and it's in the latter where it becomes clear that an emphasis is being made to reunite the Defenders.

Daredevil is back and in full-force and soon Jessica Jones will be back too during the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. With these two in mind, many are wondering if we'll also see other Defenders from Netflix's former mini-universe return too, including Mike Colter as Luke Cage.

Speaking on Shawn Stockman's On That Note podcast, Colter briefly touched on his potential future with Marvel and in the MCU, to which he stated the following.

"I've had some conversations and I'll leave it at that, which before I would tell people 'no, no'. I actually was like, when it wrapped, I'd loved playing Luke Cage but I also just love acting, doing different things. I was like, I want to do something else.

"I love the fans and I love that world, and so, it's been years now, so now I'm doing other projects and I think to myself, 'I have some unfinished business there'. And I talked to [Cheo Hodari Coker] about it, he's the creator and showrunner, and now I think I've reached the point where I have some unfinished business.

"Daredevil's back. Jessica's back. We're in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think. So, we'll see."

So, there's hope for certain. But would you like to see Colter return as Cage?