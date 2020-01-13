Cookies

Might & Magic: Chess Royale unveiled, releasing this month

The famous series is returning, this time in the form of a mashup between auto battlers and battle royale.

Being developed by Ubisoft Paris, Might & Magic: Chess Royale is an upcoming title that will have a unique take on the auto-battler genre, combining it with the 100-player battle royale concept.

This new game will give players the chance to take part in much faster sessions with games lasting on average of 10 minutes, and they'll see you battle out against 99 other players from around the globe in a knockout-style tournament.

The battle royale gameplay will allow players to recruit an army of units from classic Might & Magic characters. After each battle, whether you win or lose, you will have the opportunity to change strategy to hopefully better yourself in the next battle.

Might & Magic: Chess Royale is coming to PC via Uplay and Mobile devices January 30, 2020. You can pre-register right here.

