Microsoft might be turning the Xbox Into a full-blown PC

Could Microsoft's next console blur the line between PC and console? Reports suggest this may be the case, indicating that even though the new Xbox will run a traditional console interface, it will essentially be a full-fledged PC, complete with Windows.

Sources claim that Windows is the foundation, and that a form of "Full Screen Experience" will then run on top of it, via the Xbox app. This means that the next Xbox could, in theory, function both as a regular good old PC, as well as a classic console, with support for Xbox One and Series X/S games. But also provide some regular PC features like browsing the web or drawing in Paint - if that's your thing.

Based on the report, the main distinction from a regular Windows-based PC would be that the Xbox machine is specifically optimised for gaming, with backward compatibility for the entire Xbox library and AI-enhanced features.

