Microsoft is raising Xbox games and console prices

Microsoft is raising prices once again. If you thought it was just Nintendo that was going to be setting the bar high at $80 games, think again, as the green team has now followed suit alongside a new lot of prices for its hardware and accessories, too.

As per IGN, the new prices for consoles and accessories have been enacted from today, the 1st of May, and will be applicable worldwide, except for headset prices. Those are only going up in the US and Canada.

An Xbox Series X will now cost $599 as compared to $499. An Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage will now cost $429 from $349. These are just a couple of the changes, and you can check out the full list below.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development," reads a statement from Microsoft. "Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."

First-party games will cost $80 from the holiday season, with Call of Duty being a likely frontrunner for a game that will see a price hike. It's unlikely that everything will end up with an $80 price tag, but it seems more likely this is going to become the new norm for big releases.