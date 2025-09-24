Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to PS5 this December

HQ

At tonight's PlayStation State of Play, we got yet more confirmation that the age of console exclusives may indeed be coming to an end, as Sony announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is heading to PlayStation 5.

We also got a release date for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to PlayStation, and it's not too far away. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 arrives on PS5 on the 8th of December, 2025. It's also in development for PlayStation VR2.

Letting you pursue a virtual aviation career with a huge fleet of aircraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lets you take to the skies at will and explore a detailed world at your leisure. Whether you want to just chill and fly or take part in missions or activities, soon you can take your voyages on PlayStation too.