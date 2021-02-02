Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Microsoft: Expect Xbox shortages until the end of June

Those looking to pick up a next-gen Xbox have been urged to place a pre-order.

A lot of you have already gotten your next-gen consoles and are playing on them right now, but unfortunately, there are also tons of gamers still waiting. There's simply not nearly enough consoles after both Microsoft and Sony had record-breaking launches in November.

And unfortunately, it seems like we'll have to wait longer. During the quarterly earnings call last week, Microsoft said they expect shortages until at least April. But when Microsoft's head of investor relations, Mike Spencer, talked to New York Times, he projected that it will be even worse.

Spencer says we should expect shortages of Xbox Series S and X until at least the end of June. So if you are one of the gamers who are still waiting, make sure to place your pre-order as walking into a store to get one doesn't seem to be possible for quite some time.

